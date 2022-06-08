7-Eleven clerk tricks would-be robber into fleeing store by telling him cop was there

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A 7-Eleven clerk tricked a would-be robber into fleeing the store by telling him a cop was there.

It happened Tuesday evening at the 7-Eleven on Old Mill Road in Millersville.

The suspect entered the business, approached the counter with merchandise, and displayed a black handgun.

That's when the clerk told the armed man an officer was on scene, spooking him.

The suspect fled the business and remains on the run.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-222-4720 or the Tip-Line 410-222-4700.