MILLERSVILLE, Md. — A man robbed an Anne Arundel County Taco Bell drive-thru at gunpoint overnight, said police.

It happened at about 2:10 a.m. June 6 on Veterans Highway in Millersville.

A suspect walked up to the drive-thru window, displayed a gun, and took cash from a register, said Anne Arundel County police.

The suspect then ran away. Detectives are still looking for him, and anyone with information is asked to contact 410-222-4720 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.