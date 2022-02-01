Deputies nab man accused of stealing catalytic converters in Cecil County

ELKTON, Md. — A man is in custody, accused of stealing multiple catalytic converters in Cecil County.

From January 5 to 27, the Sheriff's Office received five different reports of catalytic converters being stolen.

The incidents happened in the parking lots of Rising Sun High School, Cecil County School of Technology, and Cecil College.

Investigators learned that the suspect may have been driving a black Mazda with a Delaware tag.

On January 31, deputies stopped a vehicle matching the description on West Pulaski Highway in Elkton.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Jesse Lee Dungan of Conowingo, was arrested after deputies found suspected heroin in the trunk.

Turns out Dungan had a suspended drivers license, and the tag on the vehicle was unauthorized.

Inside the vehicle, deputies also found two reciprocating saws and 72 individual saw blades that are suspected of being used in the thefts.

Currently, Dungan faces with five counts each of theft and malicious destruction of property, as well as drug possession charges.

He's being held on $7500.00 bond.

Cecil Co. Sheriff's Office Jesse Lee Dungan





Cecil County is not the only jurisdiction in Maryland recently affected by catalytic converter thefts.

Back on January 21, WMAR reported on two separate thefts that occurred on Overbrook Road in Towson.

On Christmas day two men were caught red handed stealing converters in Glen Burnie, and then last April more thefts were reported in Baltimore's Bolton Hill neighborhood.