Just after midnight Christmas Day police were called to the area of Crain Highway and Furnace Branch Road in Glen Burnie for a report of suspicious activity.

When they arrived they found 2 men in the process of removing a catalytic converter from a gray 2009 Infiniti.

Police found a portable generator located behind the vehicle. It was being used to power a reciprocating saw located beneath the Infiniti.

Both males were arrested and charged accordingly.