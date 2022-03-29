Watch
Decade in the making: NFL football returned to Baltimore 26 years ago

Nick Wass
Posted at 3:46 PM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 15:59:25-04

BALTIMORE — It was a decade-plus in the waiting.

The City of Baltimore became a football town once again on March 29, 1996.

Twenty-six years ago from Tuesday, then-owner Art Modell, along with Baltimore City and County leaders announced that Baltimore had officially landed an NFL football team, taking the franchise away from the historically-rich Cleveland football team.

Modell was required to leave the Browns' history, team colors and name in Cleveland, essentially making Baltimore an expansion franchise.

In those 26 years - having star players like Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Jonathan Ogden, Rod Woodson, Terrell Suggs, Lamar Jackson, among many others - the Ravens have won two Super Bowl championships. six division titles and 13 playoff appearances.

Baltimore had been without a NFL franchise for 12 years, after Indianapolis announced they officially brought the Baltimore Colts to Indianapolis on March 28, 1984.

In 1993, Baltimore was considered a favorite to land an NFL team ahead of the league expansion in 1995. However, those expansion spots went to Charlotte, NC and Jacksonville, Florida.

