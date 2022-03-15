Watch
Baltimore Ravens looking to honor local teachers

Posted at 2:58 AM, Mar 15, 2022
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens are accepting nominations for their annual "Touchdown for Teachers" program.

The program, which is in its ninth year, honors local teachers for outstanding service.

You have until April 8 to nominate an educator that you know who goes above and beyond in the classroom and in the community.

The grand prize winner will receive $4,000 in grant funds and get a visit from a Ravens player or coach.

If you have a teacher that you'd like to nominate, you can fill out the application form here: https://www.baltimoreravens.com/community/touchdown-for-teachers/

