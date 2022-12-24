Crews working around the clock to restore power due to subzero temperatures

BALTIMORE — Thousands of Marylanders are still without power Saturday following Friday’s massive artic blast. And it’s only supposed to get colder with the Polar Plunge taking hold throughout the Christmas weekend.

BGE is now updates on when power is supposed to be restored.

Nearly 85,000 people had their service restored as of 12:30 p.m., while fewer than 20,000 still had no power.

In a statement from BGE, they claim the 90% of the power is expected to be restored by 11 p.m. today and expect services “for the vast majority customers” to be back by 11 p.m. Sunday.

“BGE crews and contractors continue to work around the clock to assess the damage from Winter Storm Elliott and restore service as safely and quickly as possible. Most outages have been caused by strong winds knocking down trees and tree limbs.”

Customers can report outages:



At BGE.com

BGE's free mobile app

Text message, to 69243

Phone, by calling 877-778-2222 and using the automated system

RELATED: Intense winter winds knock out power for thousands heading into Christmas Eve

Find shelters in your county:

BALTIMORE COUNTY:

If you or anyone you know does not have shelter this weekend, Baltimore County has two freezing-weather shelters open 24/7 this weekend and there are no referrals needed. pic.twitter.com/wbxTTfBMgZ — Baltimore County (@BaltCoGov) December 23, 2022

BALTIMORE CITY:

Friday, Baltimore City issues an Code Blue extreme Cold Alert.

Code Blue Extreme Cold indicates an increased risk for cold injuries or even death for those exposed to low temperatures.

Once a Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration is made, public messaging activities are undertaken to encourage safety when outdoors and response partners work to ensure those in need find shelter.

Distribute meals to at-risk senior citizens

Provide home weatherization services

Help individuals apply for energy assistance

Provide additional cold weather education and outreach efforts

Throughout the Code Blue Extreme Cold season, the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services also works with city homeless shelter providers to extend shelter hours and to provide expanded bed capacity as part of their Winter Shelter Plan.

Winter Shelter can be accessed by calling the Coordinated Entry line at 443-984-9540 between 8:30 am to 9:00 pm, on days that Winter Shelter is active.

Baltimore, as a reminder, we have activated warming centers across the city for respite from the cold weather, access to charging stations and to receive other supports. pic.twitter.com/xSZxYbzDXA — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) December 24, 2022

HOWARD COUNTY:

If u or someone u know/see is in need of shelter #HoCoMD, pls contact Grassroots' hotline at 410-531-6677. Also, during regular business hours, @HoCoRec comm ctrs (https://t.co/DgMEo4rsGe) & @HoCo_Library branches (https://t.co/oR54UKx6S8) also great places to warm up. (3/3) https://t.co/vpU9Cz4Y9d — Howard County Gov't (@HoCoGov) December 22, 2022

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY:

With heavy winds and very cold temperatures tonight, make sure you have somewhere safe and warm to stay.



If you are without shelter or your power goes out and you need somewhere warm to go, please call #AnneArundel County's Community Warmline at 410-768-5522. https://t.co/vJ1AfXAd2W — Anne Arundel County Government (@AACountyGovt) December 23, 2022

HARFORD COUNTY:

As of reporting, Harford County still has over 500 BG&E customers without power and some of these outages could last for several days, said Emergency Manager Rick Ayers.

“I have been working closely with the power company to see what can be done to speed up the restoration times,” said Ayers. “In the meantime, our warming centers are transitioning too standby.”

Harford County is asking residents impacted by power outages and in need of a warm place to stay to call (410) 638-3400 for individualized resources and support.

Accommodations and transportation will be arranged accordingly. Any updates to this protocol will be sent as they become available.

CARROLL COUNTY:

Human Services Programs (HSP) of Carroll County, Inc. will extend the hours of the Night by Night Shelter at 127 Stoner Avenue, Westminster on Saturday and Sunday due to the upcoming cold weather.

On Friday, December 23, at 7:00 PM, the Night by Night Shelter will open and will be open until 8:00 AM on Monday, December 26. For further details, call the shelter at 410-386-6679.

Residents who are vulnerable to extreme cold or whose homes don't have enough heat are urged to seek warmth at the Night by Night Shelter on Saturday and Sunday throughout the day.

To see the entire map of the areas effected, click here.