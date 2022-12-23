Intense winter winds knock out power for thousands heading into Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE — Blustering winds knocked out power for thousands across the Baltimore area Friday, deploying BGE workers to several neighborhoods like one in Loch Raven where a downed tree toppled into the middle of the road.

Crews spent hours there trying to restore power and even more time on Clarendon Avenue in Baltimore County, working to prevent the same thing from happening.

"The whole root ball is just heading out of the ground. It's ready to topple over," the BGE worker informed a neighbor.

Eric Guy and his co-workers were working on the power lines when they noticed the wind blowing a tree in their direction causing them to pause in the neighbor's backyard, telling the man living there either they'd have to cut it down or it was coming down on its own.

Downed trees and power outages aren't uncommon for long time tenants.

"Oh maybe every four months or so. There's a lot of old trees here, branches and wind, but they always fix us up right away," said Robert Caldwell.

BGE was able to prevent what could've been another hours-long power outage affecting blocks of homes.

As for the rest of Baltimore, thousands remain without power and even more have the potential to lose it, making for a long workday heading into Christmas Eve.