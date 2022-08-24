Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

County executive announces $500,000 grant for new residential facility

Steuart Pittman
WMAR-2
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman
Steuart Pittman
Posted at 4:04 PM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 16:04:43-04

ARNOLD, Md.  — Anne Arundel County executive Steuart Pittman announced a $500,000 grant to the YWCA, which the organization will use to help build a residential facility specific to youth (age 13-18) who have been victims of sex trafficking.

The funding for the grant came through county general funds.

“Strengthening our local nonprofit sector to better serve our residents is a critical role of county government,” said County Executive Pittman. “I’m grateful that the YWCA continues to address the most severe needs of women and children in Anne Arundel County. This new facility will save lives.”

The 7,200 square foot residence will have eight bedrooms.

The facility will also feature a 24-hour call center, case managers, residential advisers, counseling, and educational opportunities to provide children everything they need on-site.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019