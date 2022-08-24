County executive announces $500,000 grant for new residential facility

ARNOLD, Md. — Anne Arundel County executive Steuart Pittman announced a $500,000 grant to the YWCA, which the organization will use to help build a residential facility specific to youth (age 13-18) who have been victims of sex trafficking.

The funding for the grant came through county general funds.

“Strengthening our local nonprofit sector to better serve our residents is a critical role of county government,” said County Executive Pittman. “I’m grateful that the YWCA continues to address the most severe needs of women and children in Anne Arundel County. This new facility will save lives.”

The 7,200 square foot residence will have eight bedrooms.

The facility will also feature a 24-hour call center, case managers, residential advisers, counseling, and educational opportunities to provide children everything they need on-site.