Concern, fear rising among those in parts of Baltimore as violence rises

BALTIMORE — Two people were killed, a teen and three men were injured in shootings across the city Wednesday evening.

“I thought I left all of the worse people in prison until I got out of prison and realized the worse prison was out here. I was shocked by that because I thought everybody here was good. That’s why they were out here. It was a rude awakening,” said Earl Nelson who spent more than 40 years in prison.

It’s a rude awakening for Nelson and also for a mother who hopes her son won’t fall victim to violence across Baltimore.

“We as parents should not have to have the fear that I’m going to get that dreadful phone call that says I’m so sorry or I’m gonna get police coming up to my door saying 'Ms. Calloway I’m sorry there’s nothing we could do'. That is hurtful for me,” shared Dianna Calloway, a Baltimore mom.

It’s a call Gary Brown remembers getting back in August.

“I was in the house and I remember my aunt calling my mom telling us she got shot. And my mom calling me and she’s crying,” Brown shared.

The shootings began just before 5:30 p.m. in the 400 block of South Fulton Avenue, where a 23-year-old man was shot. officers also located an unidentified man in the 1700 block of Cole Street around that time.

Less than an hour later, police say a 19-year-old and 20-year-old were killed and a 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the 3500 block of Gelston Drive.

Then, within minutes, a 26-year-old man was found shot in the 1400 block of Mullikin Court.

“I loved this guy personally myself. He was a good strong dude. Worked did his thing smart dude who wasn’t… he didn’t have to go how he went. I hear sirens everyday that’s nothing but when you standing over top of your dead friend that means something,” one resident shared.

That’s something Dianna says is worthy of action, attention and change.

“I hurt for the mothers I really do because their lives were taken from them. It was a senseless act and now you have two grieving mothers that are going to have to figure out how to bury their children. Children are not allowed to be children now,” said Calloway.

The city is at 49 murders so far this year including 4 juveniles according to police.

BPD says they have arrested six homicide suspects in connection with this year's murders.

The conditions of Wednesday night's victims are still unknown at this hour.