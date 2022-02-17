Watch
Two boys killed, four people injured in shootings across Baltimore Wednesday evening

Jacob Fisher
Posted at 8:21 PM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 20:21:53-05

BALTIMORE — Two kids were killed, another teen and three men were injured in shootings across the city Wednesday evening.

The shootings began just before 5:30 p.m. in the 400 block of South Fulton Avenue, where a 23-year-old man was shot. officers also located an unidentified man in the 1700 block of Cole Street around that time.

Less than an hour later, police say two boys were killed and a 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the 3500 block of Gelston Drive.

Then, within minutes, a 26-year-old man was found shot in the 1400 block of Mullikin Court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

