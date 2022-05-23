Watch
Gov. Hogan calls on Franchot for gas tax relief amid record high prices at the pump

Posted at 11:14 AM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 12:09:10-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan sounded the alarm Monday calling for gas tax relief ahead of the automatic rise in the motor fuel tax set to take effect July 1.

In a letter to Comptroller Peter Franchot, Hogan called the increase "unconscionable."

With the increase in the gas tax expected to be announced soon by the Comptroller, Governor Hogan urged Franchot to either extend the payment deadline and/or to remove penalties altogether if they go unpaid.

As of Friday, Maryland’s average gas price was a historic high $4.61 a gallon, up 56 cents from last month, and $1.56 from a year ago.

We've reached out to the offices Senate President Bill Ferguson, and Franchot, for comment on the Governor's letter.

Speaker Adrienne Jones' office says she has no comment at this time.

For his part, Franchot had tried earlier this year to extend a gas tax holiday but the legislature ultimately chose not to approve one beyond 30 days.

