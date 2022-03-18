Gas Tax Holiday Bill clears House, expected on Gov. Hogan's desk soon

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — SB1010 a bill to suspend the state gas tax for 30 days will head to the Governor's desk after sailing through the House of Delegates Friday morning.

The House held no debate and quickly voted to pass the bill on third reader 115-0.

The Senate is expected to do the same with an identical bill that originated in the House of Delegates, HB1486.

Governor Hogan is expected to sign the bill into law at a bill signing ceremony at 2pm, and the gas tax holiday will begin as soon as the bill becomes law.