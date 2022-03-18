Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gas Tax Holiday Bill clears House, expected on Gov. Hogan's desk soon

Russia Ukraine War US States
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
A customer pumps gasoline into his car at a Sam's Club fuel island in Gulfport, Miss., Feb. 19, 2022. Governors and state lawmakers across the U.S. are scrambling to provide relief from soaring prices at the gas pump. They are discussing ways to lower or suspended gas taxes, but taking that step has not proved easy, since much of that money goes toward repair of roads and bridges. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Russia Ukraine War US States
Posted at 10:17 AM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 10:26:31-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — SB1010 a bill to suspend the state gas tax for 30 days will head to the Governor's desk after sailing through the House of Delegates Friday morning.

The House held no debate and quickly voted to pass the bill on third reader 115-0.

The Senate is expected to do the same with an identical bill that originated in the House of Delegates, HB1486.

Governor Hogan is expected to sign the bill into law at a bill signing ceremony at 2pm, and the gas tax holiday will begin as soon as the bill becomes law.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019