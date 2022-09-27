Community members react to 15-year-old injured in triple shooting

BALTIMORE — On Monday afternoon, three people in Northeast Baltimore were shot, including one teenager. Now neighbors are speaking out about the violence in their community.

Gun violence plaguing another community in Northeast Baltimore City left neighbors feeling uneasy.

Many said the answer is not just a heavier police presence that’s needed too, but people also need to look within.

“It just hurt, it’s like why do we just keep killing especially these young dudes like what’s wrong with you,” said one person.

Baltimore man speaks on violence in the city

One neighbor who didn’t want to be identified asked the question many people throughout Baltimore City want the answer to, when will the shootings end and why do many of them involve teenagers?

“It’s like everybody just running crazy, like we just hate each other,” added the neighbor.

On Monday, just before 3:00 p.m., police in Northeast Baltimore responded to a triple shooting wounding three males ages 25, 23 and 15-years-old.

“That’s sad every time somebody get shot like that, you know it doesn’t give you any reason to really figure out why a 15-year-old is just a 15-year-old,” Bobby Joe said.

This shooting happened near the corner of East 29th Street and Hillen Road. A neighbor who lives on that block said it’s the families who likely have the solutions to these problems.

“I think we need to get more of the family structure back in the community,” said one person.

And although this community isn’t the only one experiencing a cycle of gun violence, neighbors believe everyone involved in violence needs a wakeup call.

“It’s like the whole Baltimore City is corrupt messed up, the country everywhere is messed up, it’s not just this neighborhood. We need to get it together, they think violence is the answer it’s not,” said one person.

Concerned resident sends message to end youth violence in Baltimore

All of the young men in this shooting are expected to recover from their injuries, but neighbors are still left wondering what’s next and when this violence will stop.

“I just want everybody to stop all this beefing, all the shooting, all this killing for what at the end of the day we only killing ourselves,” said one person.

None of the people were fatally injured in this shooting, but police are always asking anyone with information concerning what happened to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.