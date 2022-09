BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police are investigating a triple shooting in the 1800 block of East 28th street.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a 15-year-old male, 23-year-old male and a 25-year-old male all suffering fro gunshot wounds.

According to police, all the victims wounds are non-life threatening and they were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Those with any information is urged to contact detectives at (410)396-2444.