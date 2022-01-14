City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby proclaims innocence, says indictment is a political attack

BALTIMORE — She's facing federal charges, but City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby says she did nothing wrong and is not going away without a fight.

"I'm so disappointed but unfortunately not shocked," Mosby said.

Baltimore's top prosecutor, now prepping for her defense in the U.S. District Court.

A federal indictment accuses State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby of two counts of perjury in an effort to retain a total of $90,000 from her retirement account.

RELATED: Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby federally indicted on perjury charges

The pair of charges accuse Mosby of knowingly checking a box that suggests she suffered financially as a result of COVID-19, but records suggest she never suffered from a loss of pay.

Her attorney suggests she was advised that she could take the money in connection with her other businesses.

"We're going to vigorously defend her. We've got our witnesses, our own documentary evidence that will provide that this certainly didn't occur and certainly didn't have the intent to perjury herself let alone provide a false statement," said A. Scott Bolden, the attorney representing Mosby.

The two other counts allege there were false statements made by Mosby on two loan applications while buying a pair of vacation homes in Florida.

In her defense in the court of public opinion, Mosby says this is less about a crime she committed and more about crimes she wouldn't tolerate as a prosecutor since taking office in 2014.

"Ever since I walked down the steps of the war memorial on May 1st 2015 announced charges against six police officers in the killing of Freddie Gray I have had a target on my back and I get it," she said.

Mosby calling the indictment a result of bad blood and an attempt by political foes to attack her progressive policies.

"Our differences in policy and governing should not make any of us subject to unreasonable and unyielding abusive attacks investigations and prosecutions," Mosby continued. "I'm here before you today to state unequivocally that I am innocent."