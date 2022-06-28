City of Baltimore partners with non-profit to expand reproductive health care

BALTIMORE — The Supreme courts ruling to overturn Roe V. Wade changed many people's lives.

Some will argue it's for the better.

However, for those who believe it's for the worse, Baltimore is being proactive to address the importance of reproductive health.

Protesters against overturning Roe v. Wade

"This is a direct infringement on our rights as women," Baltimore Councilwoman Phylicia Porter said.

The nonprofit, Open Society Institute and the City of Baltimore, partnered together to invest $550,000 into local nonprofits that have experience with family planning services.

The goal of the funding is to help organizations expand their services to better meet the needs of women.

"I can't stress enough the importance for us to come together as a city, to make Baltimore a welcoming place for people who now feel persecuted in their homes. We have to continue to support women to make sure that they are able to make healthcare decisions for themselves about their bodies," Mayor Brandon Scott.

City leaders said the funding is a crucial component to the health of minority women as they believe women of color will bear the burden more than others.

"Black women are 3.5 times more likely to die from childbirth complications than white women," Baltimore Councilman Zeke Cohen said. "This decision by the Supreme Court will literally cost Black women's lives."

Some of the funding will be specifically dedicated to Baltimore, but other parts of the funding will be for women who are coming across the state.

Funding will start to disperse to nonprofits by the end of August.

