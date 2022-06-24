BALTIMORE — The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade has been faced by plenty of push back by protesters across the country.

The decision means states now have to make the choice to ban abortion.

Across the country, protesters of the decision are rallying and showing their anger.

It’s no different here.

People are protesting in Baltimore and the surrounding areas.

The group “Bans Off Our Bodies” are rallying against the overturning of Roe vs. Wade on Friday at the Federal Courthouse in Baltimore, on W. Lombard Street.

Rallies are also being held at Whitmore Urban Park in Annapolis, Union Station in Washington D.C., Courthouse Square in Alexandria, Virginia, Continental Square in York, Pennsylvania and in Frederick and Silver Spring.

The decision to overturn this nation’s landmark abortion case has created a rift among those who passionately support the decision and those who vehemently reject it.

A draft version of the opinion was leaked to the media weeks ago, but with the ruling now official individual states have the authority to determine whether or not a woman has the right to an abortion.

Currently, 13 different states have so-called trigger laws which automatically ban abortions now that the court has ruled.

Maryland is not one of them, as Roe was codified in state law more than 30 years ago.

The Maryland General Assembly actually expanded access to abortion care this past legislative session, when it overrode Governor Larry Hogan's veto of the Abortion Access Act.

Lawmakers also approved $3.5 million in the state budget to train other health practitioners throughout Maryland to perform abortions.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby vows to protect women’s right to choose in Baltimore.

She released this statement:

"Two days ago, I stood in unison of a woman’s right to choose what is right for her own body along with Prince George’s County State’s Attorney, Aisha Braveboy and President and CEO of Planned Parenthood, Karen Nelson, in anticipation of the demoralizing decision that came down today. As a mother of two little girls, I am not only appalled but heartbroken. I’m heartbroken because I’ve taught my little girls to not only appreciate that their bodies are their temples, but appreciate the fact that they lived in a country that constitutionally guaranteed them the autonomous right to make decisions about their own bodies.

"Today, that constitutional guarantee is no more and the same folks that profess a fundamental constitutional right to bear arms are the same folks who have now politically ruled that women don’t have a fundamental, constitutional right to decide what happens with our bodies. What happened today is appalling, it’s disheartening, and downright frightening. Today’s decision will impact millions of women across this country whose lives will be put in jeopardy, and for the first time, I’m ashamed of what this decision means to the ideals of our country."

"As I stated two days ago, as the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City, I will do everything in my power to ensure the “anti-women” draconian laws being enacted across this country never take heed in Baltimore. I vigilantly and unequivocally support a woman’s right to choose what is best for her body, her life, and her family and I will not criminalize women seeking an abortion nor medical providers that provide these services."

"But what I will do, is prosecute any person in this city that seeks to harm, harass, or inflict violence on any individual or medical provider associated with abortions. In this city, I will protect a woman’s fundamental right to choose, even though the court hasn't, and I will not tolerate any violence that seeks to disrupt that fundamental choice."