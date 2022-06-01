City lawsuit accuses Polymer80 of "flooding" streets with untraceable firearms

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against national gun manufacturer Polymer80, Inc., accusing them of "flooding" the streets with untraceable and unserialized firearms, creating a "public health crisis."

It comes on the same day a new Maryland state law went into effect, prohibiting anyone from buying, selling or transferring an unfinished firearm frame or receiver that's missing a serial number.

The lawsuit asks a Baltimore City Circuit Court judge to order the Nevada based company to pay compensatory damages for policing costs, along with punitive damages.

The City is also seeking an injunction against Polymer80, requiring them to stop the flow of so called "ghost guns" into the City.

In their lawsuit the City alleges negligence, public nuisance, and violations of the Maryland Consumer Protection Act, on the part of Polymer80.

It goes onto accuse the company of "intentionally undermining federal and state firearms laws by designing, manufacturing, selling and providing ghost gun kits and parts to buyers who do not undergo a background check."

The City cites a 2021 case where police uncovered a facility where four people were found to have the tools to assemble 40 Polymer80 pistols.

It's also worth noting that an armed shooting suspect killed by police in February of 2021 near the Inner Harbor was in possession of a 9mm Polymer80 semiautomatic handgun.

“This lawsuit shines a light on Polymer80 and individuals who routinely create a marketplace for deadly, untraceable weapons," said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. "The availability of these weapons – particularly to criminals, juveniles and other people who are prohibited from owning a firearm – presents a growing public health crisis.”

Baltimore is not the first city to sue Polymer80, so has Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and New York.

The lawsuit also names Hanover Armory as a defendant, accusing them of regularly selling Polymer80 kits in Maryland without determining whether its customers are prohibited from owning a firearm.

So far in 2022 police say they've recovered more than 187 ghost guns in the city, which they say accounts for 19 percent of all guns recovered this year.

In 2021 — 324 ghost guns were recovered in Baltimore. Tracking did not start until after 2018.

We've reached out to Polymer80 for a response, and are waiting to hear back.