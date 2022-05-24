Three Baltimore Police officers cleared in deadly 2021 shooting near Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE — Three Baltimore Police officers have been cleared in a deadly shooting that took place near the Inner Harbor, back in February 2021.

Officers Robert Brown, Edgar Ayala-Lopez, and Robert Cucchiaro fired a combined 16 shots killing 35-year-old Benjamin Tyson inside the Market Place Garage.

Tyson was armed with a gun at the time he was killed, and had gone on the run after allegedly shooting a man outside a nearby CVS just minutes before.

A newly released investigative report from the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office concluded this:

Body worn camera footage shows that [Tyson] ignored the seven demands to raise his hands. Instead of complying with orders to raise his hands, [Tyson] pulled out his gun from his coat pocket. Footage further shows [Tyson] raising the weapon so that the barrel of his gun faced in the direction of [Officer Brown].

The State's Attorney's Office added that had Tyson survived, he would have been "charged with attempted murder of [the victim outside CVS] and three counts of first degree assault against each of the officers."

Read the full report below.