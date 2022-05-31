Baltimore City to sue large national ghost gun manufacturer

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City is planning to sue Polymer80, Inc., a large national gun manufacturer.

Mayor Brandon Scott is scheduled to lead an 11am press conference on Wednesday, announcing the lawsuit.

Specific details of the lawsuit are limited, but local and state leaders have frequently placed some blame on ghost guns for the high murder rate on city streets.

The lawsuit accuses Polymer80 of being the largest ghost gun manufacturer in the nation.

Back in April, Governor Larry Hogan let a law banning ghost guns in the state from going into effect without his signature.

It prohibits anyone from buying, selling or transferring an unfinished firearm frame or receiver that's missing a serial number.

At the time, Hogan said the law "does nothing to penalize those who actually pull the trigger on firearms."

So far in 2022, there have been 138 people murdered in Baltimore City. It's unclear how many shooting deaths have been directly linked to ghost guns.

