City Councilman proposes repealing term limits amid battle over pensions

Term limits go into effect in 2024
Posted at 3:50 PM, Dec 08, 2022
BALTIMORE — One Baltimore City Council member is hoping to repeal Question K one month after it was overwhelmingly approved by voters.

Question K imposes eight-year term limits on Baltimore City officials beginning in the 2024 election cycle.

Since then Council President Nick Mosby has tried changing the pension system to align with Question K, which would entitle elected officials to a pension after eight-years rather than 12 currently mandated by law.

Mosby's bill passed but was ultimately vetoed by Mayor Brandon Scott.

Councilman Ryan Dorsey was one of five members to vote against changing the pension system.

But now he wants to overturn Question K and have voters revisit the issue again in 2024.

At Thursday evening's City Council Meeting, Dorsey is planning on introducing resolution 22-0326 that would allow voters to reconsider term limits for elected officials.

No sitting member of the City Council would be impacted by Question K, including Dorsey, meaning each would also qualify for a pension regardless of whether Mosby's bill had passed.

Dorsey claims the proposal is not about himself, but rather what is in the best interest of the city.

