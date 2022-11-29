Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore City Board of Ethics says new pension bill presents conflict of interest

baltimore city money
File
baltimore city money
Posted at 10:35 AM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 10:47:02-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City's Board of Ethics has a problem with a recently passed council bill that changes the number of years elected officials have to serve in office before earning a pension.

On Tuesday the Board wrote a letter to Mayor Brandon Scott requesting that he hold off on signing the bill into law, pending an advisory review.

"The Ethics Board is concerned that it is impossible for the current Council, while in term, to have voted in favor of the amendment without giving the appearance of a conflict of interest; the terms of the Bill...serve the private and/or personal interests of the current Council."

Council Bill 22-0292 as it's known, was sponsored by Council President Nick Mosby. It proposes that elected City officials who begin serving as of December 1 this year, would be eligible for a pension after eight-years, as opposed to 12 required by existing law.

The bill passed after Baltimore City voters overwhelmingly approved Question K, imposing eight-year term limits on their elected leaders.

Leading up to its passing, many in the community and even some councilmen pushed back against the bill.

RELATED: Bill giving elected City officials earlier pension passes in 8-5 vote

The group People for Elected Accountability and Civic Engagement described the bill as "brazen greed, corruption, and self-serving."

Baltimore City's Fraternal Order of Police called it "one of the most egregious privileged class moves against labor in the history of Baltimore City."

Councilman Zeke Cohen was among five sitting members to vote against the bill.

In a tweet prior to the vote, Cohen seemed to echo the Ethics Board's concerns.

"We know that trust in government is strained. Any perception of self-dealing is toxic."

Ryan Dorsey, another council member opposed to the bill, said he hopes to repeal Question K all together.

Meanwhile some experts, including from the City's Finance Department and Employees’ and Elected Officials’ Retirement Savings Plan Systems, raised concern about the bill and its potential financial impact on the City and taxpayers.

Mosby however has continued to defend the bill despite criticism.

"The only other result would have been we would of kept paying into a pension system that we would of never had access to because of Question K," said Mosby after the bill's passage.

Other supporters of the bill claim the pension system's current setup could deter people from running for future office.

So far, Scott hasn't indicated whether he supports the bill or not.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices