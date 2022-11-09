Baltimore City voters overwhelmingly approve new charter amendments

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City voters strongly supported all 11 bond issues and charter amendments that were on the ballot in this year's General Election.

Here's a breakdown of some of the more heavily talked about questions voters faced.

With 86 percent of the vote, City residents overwhelmingly passed Question I, which changes who makes up the Inspector General's Advisory Board.

The IG investigates fraud, abuse, and even elected City officials who before Election Day had sat on the board.

Now the board will be made up of 11 city residents, seven of which will be nominated by their respective council members. Heads of local law schools will take up two other spots on the board.

Question I was posed to avoid conflicts of interest between the IG and elected officials.

City voters by an 82 percent margin passed Question H, giving the City back local control of the Baltimore Police Department from the State.

The City previously controlled the police department's budget, but less on policy.

For the first time since the Civil War, not only will Baltimore's Mayor and City Council be able to pass ordnances affecting the department, but residents will no longer have to take their case for policy change to Annapolis.

Question E received 76 percent of the vote, stopping the sale, transfer, and/or franchising of the city’s underground conduit system which stores electrical cables and wires.

Former Mayor Jack Young recently was very outspoken against any consideration of selling the conduit system .

Then there was Question K to establish eight-year term limits for elected Baltimore City council members, the Mayor, and Comptroller.

The newly installed term limit rules would go into effect in 2024, and would not effect those already in elected positions.

It also doesn't prevent candidates from serving two terms in different positions.

And just last week, the Baltimore City Council advanced a bill to change their pension eligibility requirements from 12 to eight-years.

