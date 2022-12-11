Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Citizens gather at vigil to remember 19-year-old lost to gunfire

Screen Shot 2022-12-11 at 6.47.56 PM.png
Manny Locke
Screen Shot 2022-12-11 at 6.47.56 PM.png
Posted at 6:49 PM, Dec 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-11 18:49:03-05

BALTIMORE — A vigil took place on Sunday in remembrance of 19-year-old Jaymayra Burrell.

Burrell, who was shot and killed on December 4, was pregnant at the time of her murder.

RELATED: Police: 19-year-old shot and killed on Sunday morning was pregnant

Many mourned the loss of Burrell, including her father and a neighbor.

READ MORE: 'She had her whole life ahead of her:' Murder of pregnant teen leaves Baltimore father mourning

Her father believed that the person behind her murder was the father of the teen's unborn child.

There is still no word on if the unborn child will be listed as a murder victim. According to family members, Burrell was five months pregnant.

Anyone with any information about the deadly shooting is asked to anonymously report details to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices