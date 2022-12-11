Citizens gather at vigil to remember 19-year-old lost to gunfire

BALTIMORE — A vigil took place on Sunday in remembrance of 19-year-old Jaymayra Burrell.

Burrell, who was shot and killed on December 4, was pregnant at the time of her murder.

Many mourned the loss of Burrell, including her father and a neighbor.

Her father believed that the person behind her murder was the father of the teen's unborn child.

There is still no word on if the unborn child will be listed as a murder victim. According to family members, Burrell was five months pregnant.

Anyone with any information about the deadly shooting is asked to anonymously report details to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.