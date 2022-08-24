Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Chris Janson to headline Ravens countdown to kickoff at Power Plant Live!

Ravens Promo for Kickoff .jpeg
The Baltimore Ravens
Ravens Promo for Kickoff .jpeg
Posted at 12:46 PM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 12:50:06-04

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens will host their 2022 Countdown to Kickoff Party, presented by Miller Lite, on Sunday, September 11 at Power Plant Live!.

The free event will celebrate the start of the regular season and feature a live performance by platinum-selling country music star Chris Janson, along with special guest Shane Profitt.

Following the performance, fans can watch the Ravens kick off the 2022 season versus the New York Jets from Metlife Stadium in New Jersey (1 p.m. kickoff).

The party starts at 10 a.m. and is open to all ages. Tickets are free and available now by visiting here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019