Chris Janson to headline Ravens countdown to kickoff at Power Plant Live!

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens will host their 2022 Countdown to Kickoff Party, presented by Miller Lite, on Sunday, September 11 at Power Plant Live!.

The free event will celebrate the start of the regular season and feature a live performance by platinum-selling country music star Chris Janson, along with special guest Shane Profitt.

Following the performance, fans can watch the Ravens kick off the 2022 season versus the New York Jets from Metlife Stadium in New Jersey (1 p.m. kickoff).

The party starts at 10 a.m. and is open to all ages. Tickets are free and available now by visiting here.

