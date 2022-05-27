Chipotle to open 9th Baltimore City location, in new Northwood shopping center

BALTIMORE — The Northwood Commons shopping center in north Baltimore keeps growing.

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced it will open there May 30, and is hiring for approximately 25 jobs.

This will be Chipotle's 9th location in Baltimore City. The restaurant will be open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The first 50 people in line at the new Chipotle, on Havenwood Drive, will get complimentary Chipotle merchandise. Guests who sign up for Chipotle Rewards will get free chips and guacamole after their first purchase.

The new Northwood Commons is part of a flurry of development centered around Morgan State University. The university is adding hundreds of new beds for student housing, and just agreed to buy the former Lake Clifton High School property.

