Suspect charged in Middle River shooting was tied to Amber Alert

MIDDLE RIVER — A 31-year-old man faces multiple charges after police say he shot a woman in Middle River on Christmas night.

The incident occurred after 11pm in the Unit Block of Joggins Court.

Officers arrived and located a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, face, and torso.

While investigating, police discovered casings in the front yard of Joggins Court as well as inside the home itself. Blood was also found along with damage on the floor.

Detectives spoke with witnesses and relatives of the victim, Ring video surveillance video was also analyzed.

After further review, evidence obtained led police to believe that a domestic argument took place at the home in Joggins Court between the victim and the suspect, who was later identified as Dariel Williams.

The victim was on FaceTime with her parents when the shooting occurred. After the shots were fired, the victim fled to a neighbor's home to obtain help.

Williams fled the area in the victim's white Kia Optima, it was also stated that Williams also took the child that he shares with the victim.

An Amber Alert was later put out for the child on Monday after 4am.

Detectives were able to locate the child unharmed at the suspect's mother's house. When they arrived, officers questioned the mother and she stated that the child, the victim, and Williams were at her home all day for a Christmas gathering.

The investigation revealed that Williams' cell phone was not in the area of the home at the times stated by the mother.

Police obtained Real-Time Geographical Locations for Williams' phone, which revealed he did travel to the area where his mother resides before traveling back to the Essex area. Detectives believe that Williams turned his phone off as he was traveling.

Detectives were also led to believe that Williams stole the victim's phone in an attempt to stop her from calling the authorities. Real Time Geographical Locations were also requested for the victims phone, but the phone was showing as absent.

Williams was arrested and charged on Monday with attempted first-degree murder, assault, motor vehicle theft, and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.

The victim is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries.