Woman charged for shooting BB gun at Baltimore firefighters responding to call

BALTIMORE — A 20-year-old Catonsville woman was arrested for firing BB guns at Baltimore City firefighters who were responding to a call, and then striking one with her car while leaving the scene on Monday.

Alysha Williams was taken into custody Wednesday morning at her home and has been charged with first and second degree assault, reckless endangerment and discharging a BB gun.

RELATED: 'We don’t want distractions': Firefighters assaulted while responding to call

Williams was wanted by the Baltimore Police Department after officers responded to an incident on August 8 in which several rounds from a BB style firearm were fired in the direction of members of the Baltimore City Fire Department who were working a medical call for service in Westport in South Baltimore.

One of the firefighters was struck in the eye by the BB rounds. Another firefighter was injured after being struck by the vehicle Williams was driving as she left the scene.

RELATED: Firefighter shot by BB gun while responding to call in South Baltimore

“Someone came up alongside of the engine, itself, and as the individual that was in the engine rolled his window down to see exactly if he could help the person, is when they began firing the pellet pistols at him and he was struck in the face,” said Chief Roman Clark of the Baltimore City Fire Department.

