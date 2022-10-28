Central Maryland gets millions from Homeland Security for terrorism preparedness

Baltimore-area counties are getting millions of dollars in state/federal funding for terrorism preparedness.

Baltimore City is getting the largest single award for the area - a total of $1.3 million.

It's part of an award issued this spring by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and is being distributed by Maryland Department of Emergency Management, according to a press release sent this morning.

MDEM Secretary Russ Strickland said in a statement:

“The safety of Maryland and the protection of our residents is a top priority for MDEM, and federal funding is vital to help our State and its local jurisdictions to remain prepared against terrorist attacks. This grant will fund capability-building at the state and local government level by enhancing planning, organizing, training, and equipment purchase while improving emergency managers’ response.”

Maryland counties received a total of $10.87 million in federal funds from Homeland Security, consisting of $7 million in State Homeland Security Grant Program funds and another $3.8 million in Urban Area Security Initiative funds.

Baltimore County is receiving $776,840.42, Anne Arundel County is receiving $739,637.41, the city of Annapolis is receiving $616,320.23, Carroll County is receiving $497,580.42, Cecil County is receiving $123,786, Harford County is receiving $499,865.69, and Howard County is receiving $701,852.41.