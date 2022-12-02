Watch Now
Fireworks set to return to the Inner Harbor for New Year's Eve

jomar aplaon
Posted at 4:51 PM, Dec 02, 2022
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts announced fireworks will return to the Inner Harbor on New Year's Eve.

On Saturday, Dec. 31, the band Soul Centered will perform at the Inner Harbor from 9:00 p.m.- 12:00 a.m.

The fireworks will begin at midnight and they'll last 12-15 minutes.

The Waterfront of Partnership of Baltimore will also keep the Inner Harbor Ice Rink open until midnight so families can continue skating.

For more information about the event, follow BOPA on social media (@promoandarts) to find out more details as they are announced.

