Car crashes into Catonsville bakery

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A car crashed into a bakery off of Baltimore National Pike in Catonsville this afternoon. Fortunately, no one was injured.

It happened at about noon, at Happy Hour Panaderia in the Westpark Shopping Center, near Rolling Road.

Police said no one needed medical attention. No customers were inside at the time, and all workers were in the back.

A silver Toyota was seen inside the store, having crashed through the glass.

The owners said they expect to be closed for 10 days. They own two businesses, and are busy trying to get orders out for Thanksgiving; they're asking customers to contact their other business, Mango Bakery on West Patapsco Avenue in Cherry Hill.