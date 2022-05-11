Bus carrying 21 middle school students involved in crash in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — A Carroll County school bus carrying 21 middle school students was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

School officials said Bus 364 crashed at Middleburg and Union Bridge roads after leaving Northwest Middle School.

Five students were taken to the hospital to be examined, according to school officials.

All injuries are believed to be minor.

Officials said the principal of Northwest Middle came to the scene, and most students are being released to their parents.

The remaining students were taken home by a spare bus.