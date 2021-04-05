BPD: Five people shot early Monday; one in critical condition, four suffer non-life threatening injuries

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police say five people were shot early Monday morning in the Central District.

On April 5, 2021, at approximately 1:11 a.m., Central District officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Eutaw Street to investigate a reported shooting.

Officers arrived at the location and found five people suffering from multiple gunshot wounds: a 47-year-old black man, a 39-year-old black man, a 38-year-old black man, a 61-year-old black man, and a 37-year-old black man.

Medics transported everyone to an area hospital. One victim is currently in critical but stable condition, while the other victims have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Central District Shooting detectives have taken control over the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2411.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.