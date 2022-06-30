ESSEX, Md. — The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General released the body worn camera footage of a fatal shooting that killed a man wielding a knife on May 4, 2022.

The release of this footage was delayed to ensure witness interviews were not delayed by their viewing of external evidence.

On May 4, 2022, officers arrived to the 900 block of Boundbrook Way around 4 p.m., for a domestic violence call.

When they arrived, they found the suspect, Ralph Picarello III, in the kitchen upset with his family.

While police were trying to calm Picarello down, he picked up two knives.

Officers told him to drop the knives repeatedly, but instead, he lunged at the police with the knives.

Two officers fired shots and another fired a taser, hitting Picarello.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers were identified as D. Manning and E. Pellegrino.

To watch the video, click here. Be warned, this content may be graphic to some viewers.