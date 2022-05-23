Watch
Police delay release of body-cam footage in fatal officer involved shooting case

Police investigating barricade in Essex
Posted at 6:01 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 18:01:33-04

BALTIMORE — The Independent Investigations Division (IID) is delaying the release of the body-worn camera footage from the fatal officer involved shooting in Essex on May 4.

This is to ensure that the investigation is thorough and the interviews are untainted.

Police are delaying this footage so that witness interviews are not compromised by their viewing of external evidence.

Once they know it won't compromise the investigation, the IID will make the footage public.

They generally release the footage within 14 days of the incident according to IID protocols.

