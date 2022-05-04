Police-involved shooting leaves one person dead in Essex

ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating a police-involved shooting that took place in Essex.
The original call came in around 4 p.m. Wednesday for a domestic issue in the 900 block of Boundbrook Way.
Officers shot and killed Raplh Picarrelo lll as a result, according to his family.
This is only the second police-involved shooting that took place this year.
Baltimore County Police are on the scene of a police involved shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Boundbrook Way in Essex. A media staging site has been established at Eastern Technical High School (1100 Mace Ave)— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) May 4, 2022