Police-involved shooting leaves one person dead in Essex

Dave Detling
Crime Scene
Posted at 5:14 PM, May 04, 2022
ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating a police-involved shooting that took place in Essex.

The original call came in around 4 p.m. Wednesday for a domestic issue in the 900 block of Boundbrook Way.

Officers shot and killed Raplh Picarrelo lll as a result, according to his family.

This is only the second police-involved shooting that took place this year.

This story will continue to be updated.

