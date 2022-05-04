Police-involved shooting leaves one person dead in Essex

ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating a police-involved shooting that took place in Essex.

The original call came in around 4 p.m. Wednesday for a domestic issue in the 900 block of Boundbrook Way.

Officers shot and killed Raplh Picarrelo lll as a result, according to his family.

Dave Detling

This is only the second police-involved shooting that took place this year.

This story will continue to be updated.