Body of missing Upper Marlboro man found in Montgomery County river Sunday morning

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A missing 74-year-old Upper Marlboro man was found dead in Montgomery County Sunday morning.

Police say the body of Johnnie Bouknight was discovered inside a car that had gone into a river off Edwards Ferry Road.

Although detectives did not initially observe any signs of foul play, an autopsy will determine the official cause of death.

Bouknight was reported missing from Prince George’s County on December 3, and last seen at approximately 10am that day in the 1200 block of Merganser Court.

At the time Bouknight was said to be driving a 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis. According to police, that's the vehicle he was found in.