Body discovered from Gaithersburg explosion, Major Crimes Division now involved in investigation

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County Police confirmed that a body was found in one of the apartments in the Gaithersburg explosion this evening in a media briefing.

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones stated that based on the preliminary investigation, the department is looking at this event as a criminal investigation.

"We are looking into the possibility of this as a criminal intentional act," said Jones.

There is no confirmation on who the victim was, the body was transferred to the medical examiners office in Baltimore.

Chief Jones also states they have not stopped looking for other potential victims.

Police say there are still parts of the building that needs to be searched through and debris still has to be removed.

Updates will be given over the next week.