Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Body discovered from Gaithersburg explosion, Major Crimes Division now involved in investigation

Montgomery County Police
File
Montgomery County Police
Posted at 6:42 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 18:42:21-05

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County Police confirmed that a body was found in one of the apartments in the Gaithersburg explosion this evening in a media briefing.

RELATED: 9 of 10 people hurt in Gaithersburg condo explosion released from hospital

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones stated that based on the preliminary investigation, the department is looking at this event as a criminal investigation.

"We are looking into the possibility of this as a criminal intentional act," said Jones.

There is no confirmation on who the victim was, the body was transferred to the medical examiners office in Baltimore.

Chief Jones also states they have not stopped looking for other potential victims.

Police say there are still parts of the building that needs to be searched through and debris still has to be removed.

READ: Fiery condo explosion leaves 10 people hospitalized in Gaithersburg

Updates will be given over the next week.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices