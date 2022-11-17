9 of 10 people hurt in Gaithersburg condo explosion released from hospital

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An investigation continues into Wednesday's fiery explosion in Gaithersburg.

The two alarm blaze at the Potomac Oaks Condominium complex, caused at least one building to collapse.

In all, four separate buildings with 24 combined units, were evacuated.

As of Thursday morning, 15 families totaling 43 people, have been displaced. The Red Cross and County are each assisting those impacted.

Out of 10 people hospitalized, nine have been released.

According to Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein, one unit in building 825 remains unaccounted for.

Goldstein said search dogs and other resources are being deployed to comb through the rubble, for anyone potentially trapped or injured. So far, K-9 units have not come up with anything. The building itself was made of brick slabs in 1967, making the search and cleaning up process more difficult.

There's still no word on what caused the fire.