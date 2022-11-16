Watch Now
Fire crews investigating apartment explosion in Gaithersburg

Posted at 10:17 AM, Nov 16, 2022
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An apartment building caught fire and exploded Wednesday morning in Gaithersburg.

It happened around 8:40am in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Road.

The fire quickly turned into two alarms, leaving major damage.

Crews have been able to knock most of the flames, and are now in the process of searching for anyone potentially injured.

It's unclear right now how many people will be impacted.

There's no word yet on the cause.

