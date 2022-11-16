Fire crews investigating apartment explosion in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An apartment building caught fire and exploded Wednesday morning in Gaithersburg.

It happened around 8:40am in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Road.

The fire quickly turned into two alarms, leaving major damage.

Crews have been able to knock most of the flames, and are now in the process of searching for anyone potentially injured.

Update - Quince Orchard Boulevard, bulk of fire has been knocked down primary searches are completed & secondary searches being conducted https://t.co/iKbl38gHzt — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 16, 2022

It's unclear right now how many people will be impacted.

There's no word yet on the cause.