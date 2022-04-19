Baltimore grandmother is the city's 100th murder of 2022

BALTIMORE — Police are now investigating Baltimore's 100th homicide of the year.

It happened Monday in West Baltimore after a 61-year-old woman was found murdered inside of her home.

Inside her unit at the MonteVerde apartments is where that woman was found.

Now, loved ones like longtime friend Cedonia Betts are left devastated after learning someone took her life.

“Everybody loved her," Betts said. "She was a sweet person, so it’s really hard for me to accept that somebody killed her. Yeah, she’s been a friend for 13 years. It's been over 13 years that I’ve been knowing her."

The 100th homicide so far this year claimed the life of a 61-year-old woman.



Loved ones tell me she has children and grandchildren she leaves behind.



Police said around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon is when they found that 61-year-old inside her apartment with multiple signs of trauma to her body.

Betts said she used to talk to her friend daily.

“Every day she called me, everyday,” Betts said.

Betts said the last time she spoke with her friend was about one week ago when her friend called to console her after she lost another loved one.

“It was last week, she called me right after my husband passed. That Tuesday, she called me Tuesday to send her condolences to me."

Betts said she tried calling her friend back to inform her of her husband’s funeral arrangements only to find out her friend had been murdered.

“I called her phone yesterday. I didn’t get no answer. I never knew that she was gone,” Betts said.

Now, she like many others, are left heartbroken wondering who would commit this evil crime to a such a well-loved person.

“I don’t understand why they would hurt her. She’s not that type of person where nobody would want to take her life. It had to be a real evil person and I hope he get caught, or she, whoever done it. I just hope they get caught because she didn’t deserve it,” Betts said.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information concerning what happened to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7-LOCK UP.