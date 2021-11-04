Baltimore to offer pediatric COVID vaccinations next week

BALTIMORE — At least from a public health standpoint, there was little to be thankful for last Thanksgiving as holiday gatherings caused a spike in COVID cases, and that’s why Mayor Brandon Scott in encouraged by the timing of vaccination children from 5 to 11 years old.

“With school in full swing and the upcoming holidays, now is the time for children to get the COVID vaccine,” announced Scott.

While the city is maintaining its stringent mask requirements and has now provided at least a first shot to almost 70 percent of those 12 and over, it is preparing to vaccinate its remaining group of school-age children.

“Beginning the week of November 8th, the Baltimore City Health Department will offer pediatric vaccinations to five to 11 year olds at select sites throughout the city,” said City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa.

The city will post single locations for daily clinics and walk ins will be accepted.

While the state has a commitment from the feds to provide 180,000 doses for the youngest of those eligible, only a fraction has been delivered, and the city’s initial share reflects that.

“So far, just a little over two thousand, and again, the doses will be released in waves, right?” said Dzirasa. “So each county is getting it pro rata and pharmacies are getting theirs separately. We also have some clinical providers, if they were able to take larger allocations, that they may take them directly.”

The city hopes to vaccinate at least 80 percent of the 80,000 public school children in Baltimore by the time school starts next year.