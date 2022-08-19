Baltimore Station's 3rd-annual Drive-In Movie Night supports homeless veterans

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — The original Jumanji was the feature film on the big screen Thursday night.

But the crowd in attendance was there to support and raise money for homeless veterans.

Cars filled the lot at Bengie's Drive-in Theatre in Middle River.

WMAR-2 News partnered with The Baltimore Station for their annual drive-in movie night and all the money raised supported the veterans they serve.

"It's good for bringing people together who wouldn't normally come together," attended Elihu El said. "It's all for a good cause and we're having fun."

From face-paintings and silent auctions to dinner and sweets, the event was an all-around good time for a good cause.

"So many times veterans get left behind, but where we are, there's always something like this going on," veteran Tony Allen said. "We're always doing something to enhance the veterans."

The Baltimore Station helping veterans

Allen said he served in the U.S. Army for three years and has suffered from PTSD. Joining the Baltimore Station back in 2017, he said the organization has provided him with a foundation he never had.

"This is the first time I feel some stability in a place that I can really work on myself," Allen said. "I can say it really offers an individual a moment in their life where they don't have to worry about anything but just concentrate on getting their life together and that's what Baltimore Station means to me."

WMAR Staff

The Baltimore Station provides veterans who suffer from homelessness and substance abuse with residential and outpatient programs.

"As a veteran, I know how easy it is to lose your way, you know, sometimes once you have something that's just so structured and get out of that it's a big change for some people," Marine veteran Sa'd Maxwell said.

Helping out The Baltimore Station

Men can live in a residential facility for two years and is provided therapy sessions, including fishing trips, art and music therapy and drama class while introducing them to activities they can continue after they graduate the program.

Kim Callari, the Baltimore Station Deputy Director, said she hoped to raise $25,000 from Thursday's event with all funds going directly to the program.

"I think whats really neat about this event is that our men actually come to this event," Callari said. "So people who are here supporting us will actually get to meet and can talk to the men they are directly supporting."

If you would like to donate visit baltimorestation.org.