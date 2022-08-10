The Baltimore Station to celebrate 3rd drive-in movie night for veterans

MIDDLE RIVER, Md (WMAR) — WMAR-2 News is partnering with The Baltimore Station for their annual drive-in movie night and all the money raised supports the veterans they serve.

“I feel proud to have served and to have this help now, I take it as the nation is being grateful for veterans for what we’ve done,” said Navy veteran Alex Sanchez.

Sanchez served as an aircraft mechanic for 12 years and loved every minute of it. Integrating back into civilian life after his service, it wasn’t the job search that was difficult for him, it was his mental health and he ended up homeless.

“I couldn’t cope with some of the stresses and that’s what started going downhill,” said Sanchez.

But then he got connected to The Baltimore Station through the VA, and after just six months, his life has been changed.

“I came to this place just in time,” said Sanchez.

The Baltimore Station offers therapeutic residential and community-based outpatient treatment programs primarily to veterans dealing with homelessness and substance use disorder.

“Equestrian therapy, we go to camp, we go fishing and we went to Sandy Point to the beach. We are doing alternative things instead of being out there using stuff I’m not supposed to,” said Sanchez.

“They can stay with us for up to two years and during that time, we give them all the opportunities and education to graduate with permanent housing, sustainable income and the tools they need to lead a life of recovery,” said Kim Callari, the deputy director.

It costs nearly $150 a day to support each resident so they are always looking to fundraise.

“With inflation and the cost of gas and everything, our costs have gone up tremendously,” said Callari.

Next Thursday is their annual drive-in movie night at Bengies Drive-In Theater in Middle River.

Born out of the need for safe fundraisers during the height of COVID-19, it was supposed to be a one-time thing. But it was so popular that people asked about doing it again. Last year, they doubled their attendance. Now going on the third year, Callari hopes to raise $25,000.

Tickets are $75 for the whole car, and that includes food from Mission BBQ, drinks, movie snacks, face painting, live music and the feature film Jumanji.

“We chose Jumanji this year because it stars Robin Williams, who suffered a lot of his own mental health challenges resulting in unfortunately his own suicide. Our men deal with mental health challenges every day,” said Callari.

All the money raised goes to immediately support the things their men need to get back on their feet.

“What I’m looking forward to is being on my own but having the tools to be on my own. I could be on my own right now but it wouldn’t be right. This place will prepare me to be on my own, take care of my bills, take care of my finances and be able to keep a home,” said Sanchez.

Purchase a ticket here.