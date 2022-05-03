Watch
Baltimore resident becomes millionaire by winning VaxCash 2.0 lottery grand prize

Ray Strickland
Is Maryland's vaccine lottery enough to convince those still on the fence about the shot?
Posted at 11:13 AM, May 03, 2022
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — One lucky Baltimore City resident became a millionaire on Tuesday.

The unidentified winner was selected to take home a grand prize of $1 million, as part of the Maryland Lottery's VaxCash 2.0 promotion.

Over the last 12 weeks, another boosted Marylander won half-a-million bucks while 10 more received $50,000 a piece.

Anyone 18 and older who received all their COVID-19 shots, including a booster, in Maryland were automatically eligible to win.

"Congratulations to the vaccinated & boosted Marylanders who were selected as winners, and thank you to all who participated by getting fully protected with a booster shot," said Governor Larry Hogan in a tweet.

VaxCash 2.0 followed a similar campaign the state ran last summer.

