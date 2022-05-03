Baltimore resident becomes millionaire by winning VaxCash 2.0 lottery grand prize

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — One lucky Baltimore City resident became a millionaire on Tuesday.

The unidentified winner was selected to take home a grand prize of $1 million, as part of the Maryland Lottery's VaxCash 2.0 promotion.

Over the last 12 weeks, another boosted Marylander won half-a-million bucks while 10 more received $50,000 a piece.

Anyone 18 and older who received all their COVID-19 shots, including a booster, in Maryland were automatically eligible to win.

"Congratulations to the vaccinated & boosted Marylanders who were selected as winners, and thank you to all who participated by getting fully protected with a booster shot," said Governor Larry Hogan in a tweet.

VaxCash 2.0 followed a similar campaign the state ran last summer.