BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are looking for a missing 74-year-old Emmaline Woodson.

Police say she was last seen on December 20 at around 4:43 p.m., in the 2400 block of West Belvedere Avenue. At that time she was wearing a blue ball cap, blue jacket, blue jeans and dark blue Crocs.

If you know where she is, please dial 911 or Missing Persons or at 443-984-7385.