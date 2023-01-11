Baltimore Police ID man whose body was found stuffed inside storage container

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have identified a man whose body was found Monday stuffed inside a storage container on the porch of a vacant home.

The Medical Examiner's Office ruled that Dustin Davis, 33, was stabbed to death.

While his body was discovered in the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue, detectives are unsure of where or when he was killed.

At first investigators were unable to identify Davis, but on Tuesday they released composite sketches of his tattoos hoping someone would know him.

It's unclear if that's what led to him being positively identified.

There is still no word on a potential motive or suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.