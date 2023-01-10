Police hope tattoos can ID body of man found stuffed inside storage container

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police homicide detectives need help identifying a man whose body was found Monday stuffed inside a storage container on the porch of a vacant home.

All investigators know right now is that the victim had been stabbed to death, but it's unclear when.

Police described him as "a person of color, with long dread-locked hair and multiple tattoos."

On Tuesday detectives released composite sketches of the victim's tattoos hoping it would lead to someone positively identifying him.

Baltimore Police

Baltimore Police

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.