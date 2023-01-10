Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police hope tattoos can ID body of man found stuffed inside storage container

Police hope tattoos can ID body of man found stuffed inside storage container
Baltimore Police
Police hope tattoos can ID body of man found stuffed inside storage container
Posted at 4:12 PM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 16:12:08-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police homicide detectives need help identifying a man whose body was found Monday stuffed inside a storage container on the porch of a vacant home.

All investigators know right now is that the victim had been stabbed to death, but it's unclear when.

Police described him as "a person of color, with long dread-locked hair and multiple tattoos."

RELATED: Dead body found inside suspicious package left on porch of vacant Baltimore home

On Tuesday detectives released composite sketches of the victim's tattoos hoping it would lead to someone positively identifying him.

Police hope tattoos can ID body of man found stuffed inside storage container 1
Police hope tattoos can ID body of man found stuffed inside storage container

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices