Dead body found inside suspicious package left on porch of vacant Baltimore home

BALTIMORE — A report of a suspicious package led to the discovery of a dead body in West Baltimore.

On January 5 police got a call about a storage container left out on the porch of a vacant home in the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue.

Arriving officers reported a foul smell coming from the container.

An investigation revealed the container was stuffed with the body of a man who'd been stabbed to death.

Police did not release the victim's name. There is also no word on a potential motive or suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.