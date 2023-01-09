Watch Now
Dead body found inside suspicious package left on porch of vacant Baltimore home

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 9:21 AM, Jan 09, 2023
BALTIMORE — A report of a suspicious package led to the discovery of a dead body in West Baltimore.

On January 5 police got a call about a storage container left out on the porch of a vacant home in the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue.

Arriving officers reported a foul smell coming from the container.

An investigation revealed the container was stuffed with the body of a man who'd been stabbed to death.

Police did not release the victim's name. There is also no word on a potential motive or suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

